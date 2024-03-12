Search terms

Troubleshooting & support

PerfectCare
Steam iron

Model number

GC3920/26

View product specifications
GC3920/26 PerfectCare Steam iron
On this page

Register your product

  • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

Register now

Popular parts and accessories for this product

    * MRP
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions
    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Discover

      MyPhilips

      Register for exclusive benefits

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      VIP exclusive access to sales​​

      Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

      Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

      What does this mean?
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.