    Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/60

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    • Styleboard accessory
    Overall rating 4.4/ 5
    (22)
    Rs.8,495.00*
    View product
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC360/30

    • 1200W, up to 22g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    Overall rating 4.8/ 5
    (19)
    Rs.5,495.00*
    View product
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC362/80

    • 1300W, up to 24g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    • Heat resistant storage bag
    Overall rating 4.8/ 5
    (19)
    Rs.5,795.00*
    View product
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Handheld garment steamer

    GC300/20

    • 1000W, up to 20 g/min
    • Vertical Steaming
    • 60ml non detachable water tank
    Overall rating 4.6/ 5
    (17)
    Rs.3,995.00*
    View product
    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2145/20

    • 2100 W
    • 110g steam boost
    • 30g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    Overall rating / 5
    Rs.3,295.00*
    View product
    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2147/30

    • 2400 W
    • 150g steam boost
    • 30g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    Overall rating / 5
    Rs.3,995.00*
    View product
    EasySpeed Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2040/70

    • Steam 30g/min;100g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2100 Watts
    Overall rating 4.3/ 5
    (3)
    Rs.3,195.00*
    View product
    PowerLife Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2996/20

    • 2400 W
    • 40 g/min continuous steam
    • 150 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    Overall rating 4.6/ 5
    (16)
    Rs.5,995.00*
    View product
    EasySpeed Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2048/30

    • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • 2300 Watts
    Overall rating 2.2/ 5
    (19)
    Rs.3,995.00*
    View product
    PerfectCare Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Steam iron

    GC3925/34

    • 2400 W
    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 180 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    Overall rating 4.7/ 5
    (19)
    Rs.8,495.00*
    View product
    PerfectCare Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Steam iron

    GC3920/24

    • 2400 W
    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 180 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    Overall rating 4.7/ 5
    (19)
    Rs.8,495.00*
    View product
    EasySpeed Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1022/40

    • Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2000 Watts
    Overall rating 3.4/ 5
    (5)
    Rs.2,295.00*
    View product

