2 year warranty
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
2400 W
150g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.5
of 5
57
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
vijayan99
19/05/2026
India
Verified buyer
The quality is good. Ironing job is easy. Very smooth.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/30 Steam iron
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Amuliya
01/07/2024
India
Verified buyer
Quick response
My new iron had water leak problem. After lodging complaint, it was resolved in almost 24 hours. Good job. Technician was courteous and knowledgeable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2023-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2023-06-01
Garia94
26/06/2024
India
Verified buyer
Good product
As of now the iron has been working quite satisfactorily since having purchased it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2023-06-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2023-06-25