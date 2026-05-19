ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2147/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2147/30
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2147/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2147/30

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2147/30

4.5

| (57) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

See all benefits

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2400 W

  • 150g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

57

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

19/05/2026

India

India

Verified buyer

The quality is good. Ironing job is easy. Very smooth.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/30 Steam iron

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/30 Steam iron

Date of Use 2026-05-01

01/07/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Quick response

My new iron had water leak problem. After lodging complaint, it was resolved in almost 24 hours. Good job. Technician was courteous and knowledgeable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2023-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2023-06-01

26/06/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Good product

As of now the iron has been working quite satisfactorily since having purchased it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2023-06-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2023-06-25

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration