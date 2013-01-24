

If you are reading this, chances are that your baby is in the weaning stage and you’ve come online to make a decision about a baby food maker. It is likely that you are considering Philips Avent Baby Foodmaker & Tableware. And rightfully so.

How does the baby Foodmaker work?



Philips Avent ensures that making baby food has never been easier. You simply put a combination of whatever fruits, vegetables, fish or meat you want to feed your baby, into the baby food steamer. Our unique technology allows steam to circulate up and down, making sure the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Once, your mix of ingredients have been steamed, you simply lift the jar, flip it, and lock it in place so you can blend the ingredients into a mixture. No hassle! From finely blended purees to chunkier textures, the baby food processor helps you prepare any kind of food for the weaning journey.

Benefits of using the baby Foodmaker and tableware?



Homemade baby food has countless benefits; as opposed to processed, store-bought baby food mixes. For one, food that is made at home will be nutritious and delicious. You can choose the ingredients you want your baby to consume; while maintaining complete quality control over the freshness of ingredients. Homemade baby food of any texture is guaranteed to not have any added preservatives that might upset your baby’s tummy. Only the wholesome nutrients of food in it’s most natural form. You can experiment with a multitude of different recipes; or simply make food that you know your baby will enjoy. Whatever it may be, it will be steamed for safety and blended to perfection with your Philips Avent Foodmaker.



Why choose Philips Avent’s Foodmaker & tableware?

Meal-time can often be a messy affair. With Philips Avent baby tableware, it doesn’t have to be. Our baby tableware is designed with engaging visuals (developed with a leading child psychologist) and an anti-slip base that prevents spills. These two factors combine so that your child is engaged, and doesn’t spill any food on the table! The tableware is also easy to clean and contains 0 percent BPA. Because safety is never something we can compromise on.

For years, Philips Avent has been at the forefront of making the best early childhood products – making sure both mother and child are well taken care of. From newborns to toddlers, we make sure that we’re with you – every baby step of the way. Our products marry smart design with utmost safety precautions; so that the motherhood journey is smooth and comfortable - for both mother and child.