    Philips Zoom whitening gives you the confidence to do what you do best, shine.

  • It felt like I was a new me,
    like I could take on the world.

    Dani, 24

    Her treatment:
    Philips Zoom Whitespeed In-office

    Professional whitening is easy and safe with Philips Zoom

    gentle yet powerful

    Gentle yet effective

    Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.   

    icon custom plans

    Custom plans for you

    The results you want, the way you want.

    In-office
    Take-home
    45 mins icon

    Whiten in one visit

    Clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades in 45 minutes1.

    Learn about WhiteSpeed

    Real patients, real whitening results

    Rosa

    Rosa, 26

    5 shades whitened

    Her treatment:
    NiteWhite 22% CP take-home

    I’m more confident and that just feels so much better.

    Jonathan

    Johnathan, 28

    10 shades whitened

    Her treatment:
    Ultimate Protocol

    The results I saw were immediate.

    More results ▼
    Diana before and after

    Due to significant restorative work and a history of gum disease, Diana had always been hesitant to whiten. Now, she will continue with her restorations to match her whiter smile.

    David before and after

    After using Philips Zoom take-home for two weeks, David’s smile was 13 shades whiter.

    Allen before and after

    A self-proclaimed "dentistphobe," Allen decided on a whim to try whitening to freshen up his appearance. 

    patients before and after

    Before her college graduation, Dani touched up her smile with Philips Zoom. 

    before after

    * Image for reference only

    Imagine your new smile

    Whiten your smile up to 8 shades in less than 45 minutes1 with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office or get noticeable results in days with take-home treatments.

    1 Up to 8 VITA shades with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
    2 Price estimate based on an average national price of $500 per in-office treatment and is not a promotional offer or guaranteed price. Consult with your care provider to learn what your actual treatment costs will be and if financing options are available.

