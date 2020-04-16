Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.
The results you want, the way you want.
Clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades in 45 minutes1.
5 shades whitened
Her treatment:
NiteWhite 22% CP take-home
I’m more confident and that just feels so much better.
10 shades whitened
Her treatment:
Ultimate Protocol
The results I saw were immediate.
Due to significant restorative work and a history of gum disease, Diana had always been hesitant to whiten. Now, she will continue with her restorations to match her whiter smile.
After using Philips Zoom take-home for two weeks, David’s smile was 13 shades whiter.
A self-proclaimed "dentistphobe," Allen decided on a whim to try whitening to freshen up his appearance.
Before her college graduation, Dani touched up her smile with Philips Zoom.
* Image for reference only
Whiten your smile up to 8 shades in less than 45 minutes1 with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office or get noticeable results in days with take-home treatments.
1 Up to 8 VITA shades with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
2 Price estimate based on an average national price of $500 per in-office treatment and is not a promotional offer or guaranteed price. Consult with your care provider to learn what your actual treatment costs will be and if financing options are available.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.