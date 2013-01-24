Home
Missing your stylist?   
#BeardItYourWay at home with the revolutionary Philips OneBlade

Experience the
Power of 3
Style, trim, shave while keeping your skin feeling soft

  OneBlade product

    Philips OneBlade

    QP2525/10

    Be the first to review this item

    TurboStar

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    cuts at 200 times/sec.

    Water resistent

    IPX7 water resistance rating-

    both wet & dry shave

    Flexible dual
    Flexible dual-slided blade
    Charge once

    Charge once and use upto 3 weeks#

    (45 mins. run time/ 8 hour charge)

    Dishwasher safe

    3 click-on trimming combs

    (1mm, 3mm, 5mm)

    Blade lasts upto 4 months*

    MRP: Rs.2,199.00

     

    * For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  QP2532 Product image

    OneBlade Face  

    QP2532/20

    Be the first to review this item

    TurboStar

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    cuts at 200 times/sec.

    Water resistent

    IPX7 water resistance rating-

    both wet & dry shave

    Flexible dual

    Flexible dual-slided blade

    with skin protector

    Charge once

    Charge once- use upto 4 weeks#

    (60 mins run time / 4 hour charge)

    Dishwasher safe

    4 click-on trimming combs

    (1mm, 2mm, 3mm, 5mm)

    Blade lasts upto 4 months*

    MRP: Rs.2,699.00

    #Based on using 3 times a week, each time for 5 minutes

    *For best results, based on 2 full shaves a week

  QP2532 Product image

    OneBlade Face  

    QP2526/10

    Be the first to review this item

    TurboStar

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    cuts at 200 times/sec.

    Water resistent

    IPX7 water resistance rating-

    both wet & dry shave

    Flexible dual

    Flexible dual-slided blade

    with skin protector

    Charge once

    Charge once- use upto 3 weeks#

    (45 mins. run time/ 8 hour charge)

    Dishwasher safe

    3 click-on trimming combs

    (1mm, 3mm, 5mm)

    Dual Blade pack, lasts upto 8 months*
    MRP: Rs.2,799.00

    #Based on using 3 times a week, each time for 5 minutes

    *For best results, based on 2 full shaves a week

    Philips OneBlade

    OneBlade product

    Philips OneBlade

    QP2525/10

    Be the first to review this item

    Unique OneBlade can style precise, trim down or shave off any length of hair
    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    Includes 1 blade, each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance
    3 trimming combs (1, 3 and 5 mm)
    Shave while keeping your skin feeling soft
    MRP: Rs.2,199.00

     

    * For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    Suchen Sie nach OneBlades?

    Experience the Power of 3

    Shape, trim, shave with just one blade.

    Style, trim, shave with just one blade.

    Edge

    1. Shape

    Easy styling with dual-sided blade to create perfect edges and sharp lines. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even on sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
    Trim

    2. Trim

    Achieve an even trim from 1 to 5mm with the 3 flex-and-pivot trimming combs: 1 mm for a tight trim, 3 mm for stubble and 5 mm for long stubble.
    Shave

    3. Shave

    Not too close, keeping your skin feeling soft. Go against the grain and shave off hair easily.

    Philips OneBlade - Experience the power of 3

      Philips OneBlade - Experience the power of 3 img

    How to shape, trim and shave with OneBlade

      How to style, trim and shave with OneBlade img

    See what others have to say about OneBlade

      OneBlade Face video

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • video thumbnail
        * Early buyers of OneBlade were given points for prizes in exchange for sharing their feedback and videos about the product.

        91%

        of guys would recommend OneBlade Face + Body to their friends*


        * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

        87%

        of guys love the safe shave you get with OneBlade Face + Body all over your body*

         

        * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

        Trimming combs
        Click-on trimming combs (1, 3, 5 mm).
        Unique OneBlade technology
        Fast moving cutter (200x per second) powers through even the longest hair.
        Dual-sided blade
        Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
        Dual protection system
        Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to make shaving easier on your skin.
        Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
        Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade handles.

        *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
        Wet & dry
        You can shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer. OneBlade is water resistant, so it's easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.  
        Long lasting battery
        Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge

          Stubble combs

            Click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)

          Unique OneBlade Technology

            Fast moving cutter powers through even the longest hair

            Dual-Sided blade

            Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction

            Dual protection system

            Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to be easier on your skin

            Each blade lasts up to 4 months*

            Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade and OneBlade Pro handles

             

            *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

          Wet & Dry

            OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower

          Long lasting battery

            Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge

