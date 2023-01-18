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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Face

    QP1424/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    See all benefits

    OneBlade Face

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    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge and shave
    • For any length of hair
    • 1 x Original Blade
    • 2 x click-on stubble combs (1, 3 mm)
    • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    Trim it down

    Trim it down

    Trim your beard to an even stubble length with one of the included 2 stubble combs: 1mm for a 5 o'clock, and 3mm for a tight trim.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Blade that doesn't fade easy

    Blade that doesn't fade easy

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

    Fully waterproof

    Fully waterproof

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    Long lasting battery

    Long lasting battery

    Rechargeable NimH battery delivers 30 minutes of constant shaving power after an 8 hour charge.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Original Blade
      • Dual protection system
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Comb
      2 click-on stubble combs (1, 3mm)
      Maintenance
      Protection cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Run time
      30 minutes
      Max power consumption
      0.5  W
      USB-A
      Yes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Charcoal gray

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • Replace every 4 months*

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      Yes

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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
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