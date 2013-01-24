Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
slowjuicer masthead

Hand Blenders, Juicers, Food Processors -
Kitchen Appliances for food preparation and drinks

Food preparation

  • Philips Juicer
     

    Juicer

    From Rs.2,595.00*

    • Maximum nutrition, minimum fuss
    • Squeezes every drop from fruits and vegetables
    • 1 Minute QuickClean

    View all 7 products
  • Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder
     

    Juicer Mixer Grinder

    From Rs.2,595.00*

    • Power motor for easy extraction of hard and soft fruits and vegetables
    • Different jars and blades to process different types of ingredients
    • Blending jar for quick processing of milkshake, lassi’s and purees

    View all 20 products
  • Philips Citrus Juicer
     

    Citrus Juicer

    From Rs.1,095.00*

    • Enjoy your fresh juice in seconds
    • Easy to clean as all parts are dishwasher safe
    • Compact design needs minimal space to store

    View all 2 products
  • Philips Hand Blender
     

    Hand Blender

    From Rs.1,295.00*

    • Versatile and multifunctional via a broad range of accessories
    • Intuitive speed control through the SpeedTouch technology
    • Optimal blending results with the innovative ProMix bar

    View all 7 products
  • Philips Food Processor
     

    Food Processor

    From Rs.4,795.00*

    • Versatile solution for your kitchen needs
    • Easy processing and effortless cleaning
    • Carefully selected accessories for best results

    View all 2 products
  • Philips Mixer
     

    Mixer

    From Rs.2,295.00*

    • Ensure you the smoother, creamier, no lump mixing results
    • Easy from sponge cake to hard dough
    • Versatile mixer with blending and chopping accessories (for HR157x)

    View all 2 products
  • Philips Mixer Grinder
     

    Mixer Grinder

    From Rs.2,595.00*

    • Power motor for faster processing of spices, masalas, puree, dips/chutneys and batter preparation
    • Easy to prepare smooth paste and fine powder
    • Different jars and blades to process different types of ingredients

    View all 11 products

*MRP
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

Philips recipes

cake recipe
Use meringue to make this fabulous cake. The Kitchen machine does all the work for you!
Lemon meringue pie
muffin recipe
Try baking muffins in the Airfryer! The Viva model allows you to bake a batch of six muffins at a time and the Avance, nine muffins.
Blueberry muffins
baked bread recipe
Nothing tastes as good as freshly baked bread, use the food processor to make the dough.
Bread filled with tomatoes and olive
fresh drink recipe
A fresh drink made by your Philips Slow juicer. Full of vitamins, easy and very tasty!
Strawberry and watermelon vitamin boost
View all recipes

Philips kitchen appliances

Cooking

Philips Cooking Appliances
Read more

Kettles and teamakers

Philips Kettles and Tea-makers
Read more
Register

Join the Philips family