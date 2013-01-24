

As a new mom, your priority is the comfort of your baby. This can mean cuddling, rocking, singing a lullaby to, suckling at the teat, or even gently rubbing their back. But what about those times when the little one simply won’t stop crying? Luckily for you, babies have a natural suckling reflex that calms them down. This is where the baby pacifier comes in handy. Philips Avent Pacifiers can be used to provide babies the comfort they need when they are feeling a bit fussy in between their feedings. This allows the mother to take a breather, as the natural sucking reflex kicks in and the baby is occupied with the pacifier.

Why baby pacifiers are important?



There are many more benefits when it comes to using a pacifier to baby soothe. Using a pacifier leads to better coordination as your little one gets extra practice with the suckle-swallow-breathe action. This coordination will allow your baby to better feed from the bottle or breast. The suckling action also releases a hormone called CCK (Cholecystokinin) which aids in digestion. Breast milk is high in fat and protein, and CCK helps break it down. It also lets you keep control over your baby’s suckling habits. Research suggests that it is harder to break a thumb-sucking habit than a pacifier habit. For the moms who have a million and one other things to do around the house, pacifiers are an easy distraction for the baby, as it taps into their oral fixation instinct. Baby pacify in a pinch by popping a pacifier in their mouth whenever you are occupied with something, or simply to calm them down.

Are baby pacifiers safe to use?

Pacifiers are safe as long as you wean them off your child by the age of 2. However, a pacifier shouldn’t be the go-to solution when it comes to a fussy baby. The baby could be having a tummy ache or feeling sick, and a pacifier won’t exactly cure them of that. That’s why you should always examine the environment your child is in to see if they are hot, cold, sick, or bored. Keep the pacifier clean and avoid sugarcoating it as that can lead to cavities.



Why choose Philips Avent’s pacifiers?

If you want the best baby pacifiers for your child, look no further than Philips Avent. Our pacifiers support natural palate movement of the baby’s mouth, while being orthodontic, durable, and 100% BPA-free. With a wide variety of the best baby pacifiers, we have made sure that there is a pacifier for every baby.