

A baby sippy cup is a simple device. It prevents spills, while keeping your baby hydrated. It is small, and consists of a bottle, lid, and spout, so that your baby is eased into independently hydrating themselves. So why should we complicate it? Philips Avent makes it easier for both baby and mom, with a wide array of baby sippers online. There is a baby sipper water bottle for every age group, starting from 4 months and going on up to 9 months and above.

What are the types of baby sippy cups?



There are several types of sippy cups that support different growth stages of the baby. A trainer cup is used for 4-month-old babies, who have just learnt to sit upright with some support. These have a familiar nipple, and soft handles, so the baby can practice their motor skills while suckling in comfort. A baby who is at 6 months will be able to sit on a high chair and use a spout cup, which has a soft, flexible spout. They will practice a sucking drinking motion, rather than suckling.



Next, for the crawling 9-month-old baby, is the straw cup – a natural upgrade. Drinking from a straw helps your child develop an advanced oral motor skill that they will use for the rest of their life. Finally, there’s the grown-up cup, a sipper for toddlers. It has a unique lip activated valve, which allows your toddler to drink without spilling a single drop. It is leak free and comes with a hygienic lid.

Why should you use baby sippy cups?



Baby sippy cups help teach essential life-skills to a baby. They learn to drink independently, while simultaneously practicing correct oral movements through straws or spouts. Sippy cups can first be introduced by mixing a little breast milk with the water, as it is easier for babies to transition with a familiar taste.



Why choose Philips Avent’s sippy cups?

To make sure you buy the best baby sipper online, make sure you purchase from Philips Avent. Why? We make sure all our sippy cups are 100% BPA free, while being easy-to-hold and completely leak-free. In addition to that, all our sippers are compatible with interchangeable, so you can mix and match to suit your toddlers needs. Philips Avent has a proven track record of helping moms in every step of the motherhood journey. A comprehensive product portfolio ranging from breast pumps to pacifiers to sippy cups – and everything in between! Philips Avent stands for safety and comfort- every step of the way.