The easier way to clean between your teeth¹

The power of Philips Sonicare AirFloss water flosser

Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative – a water flosser. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.

The best shortcuts are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. Airfloss takes just 60 seconds or less to remove plaque and improve gum health². Win-win.

Great gum health is about more than just brushing. AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². Water flossers like the Airfloss are also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴

Floss with exceptional power

AirFloss Ultra

AirFloss Ultra

  • Fill with water or mouth wash
  • Aim nozzle between teeth
  • Blast away plaque in just 60 seconds
  • Boost your clean with 3 settings
The hype about AirFloss

of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week⁴
of inconsistent flossers who tried Airfloss said it was easy to use⁴
said it was easier to use than string floss⁴
said it was easier to use than Waterpik Aquarius⁴
How our Airfloss water flosser works

Find out more about what gives our water flosser its exceptional cleaning power.
Philips Sonicare Airfloss


There's an easier way to clean between your teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss. Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout. It's the oral health shortcut that doesn't compromise on quality. Simply fill the power flosser with water or mouth wash, aim the nozzle at your gum line and blast away plaque in just 30 seconds. Here's to healthier gums.

* Suggested retail price

 

1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US
2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
4 Survey of U.S. patients

