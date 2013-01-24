Long lasting results with root hair removal
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unique S-shape handle helps you in reaching the trickiest of body parts. Use it on your arms, legs, underarms and even your face.
Satinelle Advanced is easy and safe to use. The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Satinelle Advanced
BRE635/00
Satinelle Advanced Epilator
Satinelle Essential
BRE201/00
For legs, arms and armpits epilator
Satinelle Essential
BRE200/00
For legs, arms and armpits epilator
Pulling action / second
Epilation head Wet/Dry
Head material
Head width
Attachments
Corded or Battery
Opti Light
1) Works well if the length of the hair is 2 mm or above
1) 4X more effective than waxing, removes even fine hair of 0.5mm length
2) Leaves skin dry due to forceful pulling of the epidermis
2) Does not affect skin, only extracts the hair
3) Need to deal with the embarrassment of having tiny hair as waxing is ineffective on short hair
3) Removes short hair from the instant they start showing up
4) May have to deal with the unhygienic conditions of the salon
4) Do it in the comfort of your home