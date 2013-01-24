Home
Epilators

Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator

Long lasting results with root hair removal
Easy hair removal with superior grip
Faster results with widest epilation head

BRE630_00

Satinelle firmly grips and removes even finest hair from the roots

Unique ceramic disks with textured surface firmly grab even the finest hairs.
Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator removes hair from the roots. Gives you results 4X better than waxing.
Rough Ceramic tweezers with unique ridges lifts up flat lying hair, removing body hairs in a single stroke.
Unique S-shape handle helps you in reaching the trickiest of body parts. Use it on your arms, legs, underarms and even your face.

Highly recommended

Review by consumer on Flipkart
5 star rating Flipkart
Amazing product. Just know how to use it right, it will work very well. Follow the instructions to make it painless.
Satinelle Advanced is easy and safe to use. The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 1

Step 1: Prepare your skin

Make sure your skin is free from any moisturizer, as it may block the pores in the skin. You can also use a brush to exfoliate your skin for better results. 
Satinelle Advanced- Step 2

Step 2: Epilate 

Please select speed setting as per your convenience. Hold the epilator at 90° angle against the hair growth and gently slide over your skin.
Satinelle Advanced - Step 3

Step 3: Moisturize regularly

For smooth, hydrated skin use a moisturizer regularly.
Satinelle Advanced - Step 4

Step 4: Beautiful smooth skin 

Regular exfoliation between the epilation sessions will remove dead skin and reduce ingrown hair.

Compare Satinelle Epilators

Satinelle Advanced

Satinelle Advanced Epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Essential

For legs, arms and armpits epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Essential

For legs, arms and armpits epilator
Compare with current

  • Our widest epilation head with 5 curved attachments for each body area
  • Catches 4x shorter hair than wax
  • Catches 4x shorter hair than wax

Pulling action / second
  • 1066 – 960
  • 600
  • 600

Epilation head Wet/Dry
  • Wet & Dry
  • Dry
  • Dry

Head material
  • Ceramic rough
  • Metal
  • Metal

Head width
  • 30mm
  • 20mm
  • 20mm

Attachments
  • Sensitive area cap for armpits
  • Face cap
  • Massager cap
  • Shaving head
  • Sensitive area cap for armpits
  • Shaving head
  • Sensitive area cap for armpits

Corded or Battery
  • 40 min in 1.5 hr charge
  • Cord 2m
  • Cord 2m

Opti Light
  • Yes
  • No
  • No
Discover long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle Essential epilator
Philips Satinelle Essential Epilator

Catches 4x shorter hair than wax

check-symbol
For legs, arms & armpits
check-symbol
Gently removes hairs from the root
check-symbol
Up to 4 weeks hair-free skin

Philips Satinelle Essential Epilator

Waxing Vs. Epilation 

Waxing

Epilation

1) Works well if the length of the hair is 2 mm or above
1) 4X more effective than waxing, removes even fine hair of 0.5mm length
2) Leaves skin dry due to forceful pulling of the epidermis
2) Does not affect skin, only extracts the hair
3) Need to deal with the embarrassment of having tiny hair as waxing is ineffective on short hair
3) Removes short hair from the instant they start showing up
4) May have to deal with the unhygienic conditions of the salon
4) Do it in the comfort of your home

