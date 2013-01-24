1) Works well if the length of the hair is 2 mm or above 1) 4X more effective than waxing, removes even fine hair of 0.5mm length

2) Leaves skin dry due to forceful pulling of the epidermis 2) Does not affect skin, only extracts the hair

3) Need to deal with the embarrassment of having tiny hair as waxing is ineffective on short hair 3) Removes short hair from the instant they start showing up