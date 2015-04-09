Perfect close shave and skin comfort with SkinIQ technology Wet and Dry Electric Shaver
3X Volume 50% less hair Breakage+ Philips 2-in- 1 Airstyler
More Fearlessly Philips OneBlade Face & Body For no nicks or cuts
Closer* shave and advanced skin protection
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver
Philips Trilogy Evo Ventilator for COVID care Everflo 5 lt Oxygen Concentrator Reliable and Durable
Concentrator with a compact design
MRP: INR 63863
Millions of lives improved. 1000+ active Cath labs in Indian sub-continent.
Enjoy no heat damage with nourishing serum strips
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