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    Philips TV

    Philips TV
    The difference is real

       

    Discover TV ranges
    Philips OLED TV

    OLED TVs  

    Lifelike feels like this

    Explore our range
    Philips Ambilight TV

    Ambilight  

    Set the drama free

    Discover Ambilight
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    Android TV
    A whole world of content


    With Google Play™ store, you’ll be streaming the latest films and show from Netflix, selecting on demand movies or levelling up with the latest games at a touch of a button. It’s all the content you want, when you want it.

    More on Android TVs
    Philips Smart TV

    Smart TVs  

    Content at your command

    More on Smart TVs
    Philips Soundbar

    Soundbars

    For every thrilling moment

    Explore more
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    Help, support and updates

    Register your TV

     

    Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new TV. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.

    Sign up to My Philips

    Software and driver updates

     

    Keep your Philips TV performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.

    Find updates

    Support platform

     

    The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips TV troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your TV back on track in no time.

    Find a solution

    Contact us

     

    We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips TV or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.

    Contact Philips
    Register your TV
    Software and drivers
    TV troubleshooting
    Contact us

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    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED TVs
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    See all TVs

    Philips Audio  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Headphones App

    Support  

    TV Support
    Audio Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

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    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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