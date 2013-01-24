Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Protecting what matters most
Botlle Sterilizers

tested assured logo
Philips S9000 Prestige Electric Shaver

Sterilizers

Bottle warmer

Our bottle sterilizers in a nutshell

Philips Avent Sterilizers Kill 99% of germs Icon

Kill 99.9% of germs

Philips Avent Sterilizers Quick and Convenient Icon

Quick and convenient

Philips Avent Sterilizer Space Saving Design Icon

Space-saving design

3-in-1 steam Sterilizer

Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer Flexible
From*: Rs.3,955.00
A few more details
  • Whether you have a few items or a full load, electric steam sterilizers adjust to fit your needs.
Explore 3-in-1 sterilizer

2-in-1 steam sterilizer

Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer Quick
Suggested retail price: Rs.3,125.00
A few more details
  • Efficiently sterilize your bottles and accessories, by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket.
Explore 2-in-1 sterilizer
* Suggested retail price
Philips Avent Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer

Explore all  bottle warmers and sterilizers ›

Find out more about the range

prevent burn smell

How to prevent your Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer gives off a burning scent

bottle cleaning

How to clean Philips Avent Sterilizer

multipurpose sterilizer

How to use 2-in-1 Sterilizer

Insider advice to make your choice easier

Find the perfect product and advice - for every step of your baby's journey

Pregnancy

0-3months

4-6months

7-9months

10-12months

1-2years

Bottle Sterilizers


Babies are sensitive to a lot of things, but especially germs. Luckily Philips Avent sterilizers allows you to kill 99.9% of all germs on your baby’s bottles, giving your baby a safe and sanitary feeding experience, and you peace of mind.

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

Philips Avent's Baby Bottle Sterilizers Online


If you are looking for a baby bottle sterilizer and baby bottle warmer, explore Philips Avent online to explore the best options. You will find the perfect solution for your needs, and you can compare options online from home with ease. There are many options and Philips Avent has many products to match your exact requirements.

 

How to sterilize and warm bottles for your baby?  


There are many ways to sterilize baby bottles, including boiling the bottles, nipples and other utensils, using specialized products, steaming, washing by hand or in dishwasher. Methods that do not guarantee complete sterilization can leave your baby at risk of infections from germs, and many methods are very difficult to carry out. Warming baby bottles and milk also has many methods. Milk can be warmed on the stove, in the microwave, or in specialized equipment.

 

Care must be taken to ensure no hot or cold spots, that may cause your baby significant discomfort or serious injury. This can be avoided by using a baby bottle warmer that warms the bottle of milk evenly throughout without any hassle at the push of a button, like the Philips Avent bottle warmer. Find the perfect baby bottle warmer online with ease and make feeding time easier than ever.



Why is it important to sterilize your baby's bottle?  


Warming and sterilizing for feeding time is very important not just for comfort, but also for the safety of your baby. Babies are very susceptible to infections from different kinds of germs, especially those that can accumulate on improperly cleaned utensils such as bottles and nipples. Using a baby bottle sterilizer ensures that there are no harmful germs present when it comes to feeding time, so you can rest assured your baby will not get sick from improperly cleaned bottles or nipples. They are also very convenient to use and can store sterilized bottles for a long period of time without requiring to be re-cleaned.
 

Why Choose Philips Avent’s Bottle Sterilizers & Warmers? 

 

If you are looking for the best bottle sterilizer and baby bottle warmer online, choose Philips Avent sterilizers and warmers for a perfect feeding time every time, with no hassle. All Philips Avent products are tested for assured safety and guaranteed free of harmful chemicals such as BPA, BPS, Sulphates and Nitrosamines. They are designed for convenience at the push of a button, along with complete safety and peace of mind. Find the perfect baby bottle sterilizer and baby bottle warmer online with ease when you select Philips Avent baby bottle sterilizer and baby bottle warmer online. 

