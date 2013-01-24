

What are the types of baby bottles and nipples?

What are the types of baby bottles and nipples?



There are multiple types of bottle out there, differentiated by the type of bottle, or the material they are made of. These include standard bottles, wide-neck bottles, vented bottles, and can be made from plastic, stainless steel, glass, or silicone, along with a wide variety of baby bottle nipples to go along with them.







How to choose the right sized baby bottle?



Most feeding bottle nipples are designed for a specific purpose, and your baby may have a particular preference. You may have to try different combinations of bottles and nipples to find the perfect match for you and your baby’s requirements. Explore feeding bottle online to see a variety of options. One thing to keep in mind is the size of the feeding bottle and the feeding bottle nipple.



There are three stages of nipples that are differentiated by the flow rate of the milk. Newborns that are being fed by bottle should usually start with stage 1 that slowly distributes milk as their oral and facial muscles develop. After a few months, babies are usually ready for stage 2, as they can handle a faster and larger flow of milk at each feeding. Many babies stay at stage 2 feeding bottle nipples indefinitely, but if they are pulling hard during feeding time, they may be ready for the next stage. Stage 3 nipples are usually recommended for 6-months and older aged babies. These nipples have the highest flow rate. Similarly, feeding bottle size also depends on the age and dietary requirement of the baby.

Why choose Philips Avent's baby bottle?

When it comes to selecting the perfect baby bottle, you can be confident when you choose Philips Avent. Philips Avent feeding bottles and feeding bottle nipples are tested for assured safety, and guaranteed free of a number of harmful chemicals. Philips Avent range of bottles and nipples features many options, from anti-colic bottles to natural bottles, in numerous sizes and varieties so that no matter the age and requirements of your baby, you can find the perfect combination of bottle and nipple to keep them happy.

In addition, Philips Avent bottles are designed to be easy to use in combination with breastfeeding and fit perfectly along with Philips Avent breast pumps for added convenience.

