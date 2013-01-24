Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Easy to combine with breast feeding
Baby bottles and nipples

Die von Müttern am häufigsten empfohlene Marke
tested assured logo

Natural Bottle and Teats

Anti-colic Bottles & Teats

Natural Bottles, easy to combine with Breast feed

Avent Natural baby bottle

Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

Be the first to review this item

The Philips Avent Natural baby bottle is designed for moms who want to combine breast and bottle feeding. The ultra soft, breast-shaped nipple encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of a breast, making the switch between breast and bottle as smooth as possible for you and your baby.
Wide breast-shaped nipple allows for natural latch on
Ultra soft nipple mimics the feel of the breast
Airflex valve designed to reduce feeding issues such as colic
Ergonomic shape, easy to hold even for tiny hands
Few parts for easy cleaning and assembly
Philips Avent Natural Nipples

Natural teats


Find a flow rate to suit your baby's needs
Explore Natural teats
Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Range

Explore all  baby bottles and nipples ›

Find out more about the range

bottle care

How to care for Philips Avent Natural bottles

bottle leak

How to avoid Philips Avent bottle leak

bottle benefits

Benefits of New Philips Natural 2.0 Bottles

bottle assembly

How to assemble Classic+ and Natural Bottles

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • General preparations

    General preparations

    Read on
  • Is my baby getting enough milk?

    Is my baby getting enough milk?

    Read on
  • Introducing your baby to solid foods

    Introducing your baby to solid foods

    Read on
  • Different stages of weaning

    Different stages of weaning

    Read on
  • Storing expressed milk

    Storing expressed milk

    Read on
  • Advice for Bottle feeding

    Advice for Bottle feeding

    Read on
  • Moving from breastfeeding to bottle feeding

    Moving from breastfeeding to bottle feeding

    Read on
  • The benefits of expressing

    The benefits of expressing

    Read on
  • How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

    Baby bottles and nipples

    How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

    Read on
  • The busy mum’s guide to choosing the best baby bottle and teat

    Baby bottles and nipples

    The busy mum’s guide to choosing the best baby bottle and teat

    Read on
  • What’s the best feeding routine at 10 months?

    What’s the best feeding routine at 10 months?

    Read on

Find the perfect product and advice - for every step of your baby's journey

Pregnancy

0-3months

4-6months

7-9months

10-12months

1-2years

Related products

Feel prepared. Every step of the way

Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

Breast pumps and care

Range of Pacifiers by Philips Avent

Pacifiers

Bottle warmers and sterilizer for baby bottles Philips avent

Bottle Sterilizers

Baby bottles and nipples

Bottle Warmers

Die von Müttern am häufigsten empfohlene Marke

Baby Bottles and Nipples


Whether you’re making the transition to solid food, returning to work, or giving your child formula, bottle feeding can seem like a challenging process. With Philips Avent’s wide range of products designned to suit a variety of needs, you can make feeding time enjoyable for your baby and easy on you. Whether you need to soothe symptoms of colic, are planning to bottle feed exclusively or want to continue partial breastfeeding, Philips Avent has the perfect bottle and nipple to make feeding time a snap.

 

Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

Philips Avent's Baby Bottles and Nipples Online


Looking for the perfect feeding bottle or nipple? Explore Philips Avent’s baby bottles and nipples online to find the perfect fit for every need. Philips Avent is the most recommended brand by moms for all baby products, including feeding bottles and nipples.

 

What are the types of baby bottles and nipples? 


There are multiple types of bottle out there, differentiated by the type of bottle, or the material they are made of. These include standard bottles, wide-neck bottles, vented bottles, and can be made from plastic, stainless steel, glass, or silicone, along with a wide variety of baby bottle nipples to go along with them.



How to choose the right sized baby bottle? 


Most feeding bottle nipples are designed for a specific purpose, and your baby may have a particular preference. You may have to try different combinations of bottles and nipples to find the perfect match for you and your baby’s requirements. Explore feeding bottle online to see a variety of options. One thing to keep in mind is the size of the feeding bottle and the feeding bottle nipple.
 

There are three stages of nipples that are differentiated by the flow rate of the milk. Newborns that are being fed by bottle should usually start with stage 1 that slowly distributes milk as their oral and facial muscles develop. After a few months, babies are usually ready for stage 2, as they can handle a faster and larger flow of milk at each feeding. Many babies stay at stage 2 feeding bottle nipples indefinitely, but if they are pulling hard during feeding time, they may be ready for the next stage. Stage 3 nipples are usually recommended for 6-months and older aged babies. These nipples have the highest flow rate. Similarly, feeding bottle size also depends on the age and dietary requirement of the baby.

 

Why choose Philips Avent’s baby bottle? 

 

When it comes to selecting the perfect baby bottle, you can be confident when you choose Philips Avent. Philips Avent feeding bottles and feeding bottle nipples are tested for assured safety, and guaranteed free of a number of harmful chemicals. Philips Avent range of bottles and nipples features many options, from anti-colic bottles to natural bottles, in numerous sizes and varieties so that no matter the age and requirements of your baby, you can find the perfect combination of bottle and nipple to keep them happy.

 

In addition, Philips Avent bottles are designed to be easy to use in combination with breastfeeding and fit perfectly along with Philips Avent breast pumps for added convenience. Philips Avent is the most recommended brand by moms for all baby products, including feeding bottles and nipples.

Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

Got a question?
We're here to help

Explore FAQs and manuals
Icon of Healthcare Professional

Are you a healthcare professional?

Go to professional site