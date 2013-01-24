The must-haves

When it comes to bottle feeding, there are some things we know are must-haves. All our baby bottles have an anti-colic valve built into the teat to help reduce stomach discomfort. Every baby bottle is also easy to hold and BPA free.

It’s your call

So those are the essentials. From here you can start narrowing down your selection by looking at your parenting style.



Will you be exclusively bottle feeding? Or would you like to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding?

To make sure you always have a baby bottle that helps reduce colic and suits your parenting style, we made two types of baby bottles: Classic+ and Natural.

The two types of baby bottles

Here’s a quick rundown of how these two baby bottles stack up, and which is best for you.

Classic+ baby bottle

Think of the Classic+ bottle like a great all-rounder that helps combat colic. It’s clinically proven to reduce fussing and crying, and has a flexible teat for easy latch-on. The built-in anti-colic valve also makes it quick and simple to clean and assemble.

Best for: Bottle-fed babies

Natural baby bottle

Our Natural bottle is for mums who want to switch easily between breast and bottle feeding. Designed to mimic the shape of the breast, the teat is soft and flexible but firm enough so it doesn’t collapse.

Best for: Combining breast and bottle feeding