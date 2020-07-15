Beautiful music, in style
Compact yet powerful, this wireless speaker packs a surprisingly punchy sound for its size and is also IPX7 waterproof.
It’s tough and portable design provides up to 8 hours playtime so that no matter what, your party doesn’t stop!
Simply connect it to Bluetooth and groove to your tunes whenever you please!
Elegant Bluetooth speakers
Designed for portability and great sound, this wireless speaker is the perfect travel companion for you! Its compact design combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB Type-C charging for faster charge and a range of colors, is what makes it the ultimate package!
Waterproof Bluetooth speakers
Take your tunes everywhere you go!
Work or leisure, keep your tunes close and enjoy every beat with this compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker. Make the most of its built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming and tune up the fun wherever you go!
BT40BK/94
