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2 year warranty

All series

  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go
  • Bring your sound wherever you go

Wireless speaker

TAS1209BK/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Bring your sound wherever you go

Take your music to the great outdoors with this Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator gives punchy bass and an IPX4 rating means the speaker can take a little light rain or a trip to the gym. You can also take hands free calls wherever you

See all benefits

Bring your sound wherever you go

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Pair two speakers for stereo

  • 5W RMS output power

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Passive radiator for punchy bass

Passive radiator for punchy bass

The bass you get from this compact little speaker is fantastically rich and punchy. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for work, rest and play wherever you are.

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

This tough little speaker is ready for a day outside. An IPX4 rating means that the speaker can handle splashes from rain or sweat so you can relax and carry on listening.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/09/2025

India

India

Good sound

very good performance, its s small speaker but packs a good punch- happy with my purchase

This review was made for TAS1209BK Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-08-04

This review was made for TAS1209BK Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-08-04

06/07/2025

India

India

Philips. Just name is enough.

Superior quality product by Philips, Just tap and it connects in no time, Small size but sound quality is awesome, Philips trademark sound. Rough and tough, best in class, wants to give 7 stars.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS1209BK Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-06-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS1209BK Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-06-06

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