Support for healthcare professionals
Helping you quickly and easily find the information you need to keep your healthcare organization and operations running smoothly.
What are you looking for?
Sales inquiries
Complete a short form and a sales rep will contact you for more information. Be sure to note the area of your purchasing interest so we can get your information right away.
E-commerce
Shop directly on our online stores for hospital or home health products. Or explore connecting your purchasing software to our inventory system with EDI functionality.
Are you looking for personal care, household or other Philips consumer product support?
Customer Services Portal
Stay on top of your service performance, uptime and utilization by managing your fleet and service, system and case status anytime, anywhere.
Distributor locator
See our qualified distributors from around the globe who deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction you get from Philips.
My Philips Community for Professionals
An online community where Philips imaging users can learn from each other and find actionable information.
Philips Education Services
Explore more than1,000 continuing education courses and programs designed to stimulate learning, and enhance operational efficiency and quality of care.
Get in touch with us
1800 258 7678 (Toll-free)
email: [email protected]
If your Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device is impacted by the Field Safety dated June 14, 2021, we are here to assist you. Please contact us via our toll-free number at 1800 258 7678 or email us at [email protected].
Reach our offices
Find addresses for the office locations in your area or country.
Get support for your consumer products
Norelco, Sonicare, Avent and Philips electronics