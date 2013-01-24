

If you’re looking for a breast pump, rest assured that Philips Avent range of breast pumps are the best for every need. With a variety of options to suit a variety of requirements and rigorous testing, you can rest assured that you’re making the right choice.

Why should you use breast pumps?



Breast pumps are not meant to replace the feeding routine. Rather, they can aid in addressing several other issues with feeding. For example, if you have a low supply of breast milk, you can pump your breast milk and store it for later as a supplement for when the baby is hungry. Breast pumping also gives you a sense of control as you can establish a regular feeding schedule, as opposed to feeding on demand.



By giving yourself breaks in your feeding schedule, you can find more time to do things for yourself, which is essential to your wellbeing. Breast pumping also helps with preventing sore, bleeding, or cracked nipples; which is often the case with breastfeeding. Alternatively, after every feeding session with your child, you can pump more breast milk to increase your supply. If your baby has a difficult time latching onto the breast, it is a sign that maybe the baby can be bottle-fed after a breast pumping session. Breast pumps are essentially just breast-feeding machines.

Difference between electric and manual breast pumps?



There is a plethora of breast pumps online, but the primary categories are electric and manual breast pumps. Electric breast pumps are more efficient as they help you express milk in a shorter period of time but are difficult to carry around. They consist of more moving parts, so it won’t be as easy to carry around.



However, they are a great choice for moms who want to pump at least once a day so they can express more quickly than a manual pump and focus on other tasks. Manual breast pumps might be more work, but they are portable and great for the mom who is on-the-go. Women who don’t plan on pumping every single day can easily get by with a manual breast pump.

Is it safe for the mother to use breast pumps?

whatever you decide to purchase, be assured that you’re buying the best breast pump there is. If used properly, breast pumps are perfectly safe for both mom and baby. It is important to ensure that the correct procedure and parts are used at all times for maximum effectiveness and minimal side effects in the long term.