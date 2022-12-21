2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean.
Soft massage cushion (19.5mm)
Includes bottle and nipple
Sealing disc for storage
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle while you sit up straight. As you pump in more comfort without leaning forward your milk flows more easily. When you pump in comfort it reduces muscle tension and fatigue.
Our soft and velvety massage cushion warms your skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of milk flow. The iconic petal cushion mimics baby suckling to gently help stimulate let down. Made of medical silicone, it ensures soft contact with the breast. With each cycle, the pump mimics massage techniques like finger tapping and kneading. Massage: reduces swelling; improves blood circulation and stimulation and facilitates milk lymph and milk duct drainage, improve stimulation to breast tissue and increases milk volume.*
Designed for discreet expression, this quiet pump will let you express anywhere. As the pump is compact, quiet and discreet to use, you can take it with you anywhere, allowing you to express milk at your own convenience and maintain your milk supply.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Rupinder
21/12/2022
India
Comes With Few But Important Parts
Apart from its easy and effective suction and compact design, it comes with very few parts that are easy to assemble and clean. Philips Avent manual breast pump comes with a sturdy feeding bottle, two breast pads to prevent leakage, and an operating manual that made my journey easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-12-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-12-21
Mrs. Uma
14/11/2019
India
Excellent gift for new mothers.. Reliable and easy
I bought this product as a gift for my sister. It has been a very appreciated gift for her.. the product is easy to use and works really well for milk extraction.. the product speed is good and the small size makes for easy storage... Some difficulty in releasing the breast after pumping but its all together a good purchase
Pros
Reliable and comfortable and easy to store
Cons
Suction is a little aggressive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-10-14
21/10/2019
India
Highly recommended
Brand is brand after all i have used 3 breast pumps and i must say the quality they offer is too good... The suction power is great.. And recently one of my Philips baby product got damaged after 1.5 yrs n the company replaced it.. After that my trust in the brand became more stronger.. Im happy with my purchase... Its easy to use and also comes with a cute bottle which i use to feed my Baby also
Pros
Very good product and its easy to handle the quality is good and the suction power is amazing
Cons
Not yet faced any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump
Date of Use 2018-09-21
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011