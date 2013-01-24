Search terms
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean. See all benefits
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean. See all benefits
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle while you sit up straight. As you pump in more comfort without leaning forward your milk flows more easily. When you pump in comfort it reduces muscle tension and fatigue.
Our soft and velvety massage cushion warms your skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of milk flow. The iconic petal cushion mimics baby suckling to gently help stimulate let down. Made of medical silicone, it ensures soft contact with the breast. With each cycle, the pump mimics massage techniques like finger tapping and kneading. Massage: reduces swelling; improves blood circulation and stimulation and facilitates milk lymph and milk duct drainage, improve stimulation to breast tissue and increases milk volume.*
Designed for discreet expression, this quiet pump will let you express anywhere. As the pump is compact, quiet and discreet to use, you can take it with you anywhere, allowing you to express milk at your own convenience and maintain your milk supply.
The pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Once your milk starts flowing, you can adapt the suction rhythm by choosing from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you. Depending on your own personal comfort, you may wish to use a higher suction mode that provides deeper suction to help you express more breast milk.
With only a few parts and intuitive design, the pump is easy to assemble and use so you can easily express breastmilk for your baby, anytime. The closed system is designed for clean expressing, preventing milk spillage in the tubes. All parts that are in contact with breast milk are dishwasher-safe and the durable pump is designed to last a long time.
Our Natural bottle and nipple are included with the breast pump. The bottle's soft nipple closely resembles the breast. And the wide breast-shaped teat has a flexible spiral design and comfort petals to help with natural latch on. This makes it easy for you and your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Design
Development stages
Ease of use
Functions
Material
What is included
Country of origin