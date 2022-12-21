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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electric breast pump

SCF332/33

4.7

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. Our quiet pump can be used anytime and anywhere, also with batteries. It is easy to set up, personalise, use and clean.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

  • Soft massage cushion (19.5mm)

  • Includes bottle and nipple

  • Sealing disc for storage

Designed to sit comfortably without leaning forward

Designed to sit comfortably without leaning forward

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle while you sit up straight. As you pump in more comfort without leaning forward your milk flows more easily. When you pump in comfort it reduces muscle tension and fatigue.

The soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow

The soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow

Our soft and velvety massage cushion warms your skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of milk flow. The iconic petal cushion mimics baby suckling to gently help stimulate let down. Made of medical silicone, it ensures soft contact with the breast. With each cycle, the pump mimics massage techniques like finger tapping and kneading. Massage: reduces swelling; improves blood circulation and stimulation and facilitates milk lymph and milk duct drainage, improve stimulation to breast tissue and increases milk volume.*

Quiet pump for discreet expression, anywhere

Designed for discreet expression, this quiet pump will let you express anywhere. As the pump is compact, quiet and discreet to use, you can take it with you anywhere, allowing you to express milk at your own convenience and maintain your milk supply.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

4
2
1

21/12/2022

India

India

Comes With Few But Important Parts

Apart from its easy and effective suction and compact design, it comes with very few parts that are easy to assemble and clean. Philips Avent manual breast pump comes with a sturdy feeding bottle, two breast pads to prevent leakage, and an operating manual that made my journey easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2021-12-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2021-12-21

14/11/2019

India

India

Excellent gift for new mothers.. Reliable and easy

I bought this product as a gift for my sister. It has been a very appreciated gift for her.. the product is easy to use and works really well for milk extraction.. the product speed is good and the small size makes for easy storage... Some difficulty in releasing the breast after pumping but its all together a good purchase

Pros

Reliable and comfortable and easy to store

Cons

Suction is a little aggressive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2019-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2019-10-14

21/10/2019

India

India

Highly recommended

Brand is brand after all i have used 3 breast pumps and i must say the quality they offer is too good... The suction power is great.. And recently one of my Philips baby product got damaged after 1.5 yrs n the company replaced it.. After that my trust in the brand became more stronger.. Im happy with my purchase... Its easy to use and also comes with a cute bottle which i use to feed my Baby also

Pros

Very good product and its easy to handle the quality is good and the suction power is amazing

Cons

Not yet faced any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2018-09-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF332/33 Single electric breast pump

Date of Use 2018-09-21

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.

  2. BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011