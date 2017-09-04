2 year warranty
SCF254/24
Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.
Disposable breast pads
Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.
Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.
Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.