What is the right time for baby weaning?

Knowing when to introduce your baby to solid foods can be tricky, but there are key signs to look out for to let you know when your baby is ready. Rushing the process and getting your baby on solids too soon can lead to choking, stomach aches, or obesity. Pediatricians say between four-six months of age is the right time to start weaning your baby, but in most cases, babies should be receiving their nutrition exclusively from breast milk until the six-month mark. Some of the key signs that it’s time to start the process of baby weaning are: Baby can sit in a high chair on their own comfortably

Baby looks at other people’s food with interest

Baby can move food to the back of their throat and doesn’t spit out If your baby displays these signs, you can slowly start supplementing their all-milk diet with soft foods, and gradually phase out milk as their main source of nutrition. Start with a half spoonful once in a while to make sure they are ready, gradually moving up to a spoonful at one meal a day. When you feel your baby is ready, you can start introducing solid food at every daily meal.