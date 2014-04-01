Home
Let the magic unfold

    Philips OLED 805 4K Android Smart TV

    Meet the OLED 805 TV

    Sophisticated performance. Minimalist design.

     
    • Whatever you watch, a picture so real with P5 AI.
    • Cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
    • Light show with 3-sided Ambilight
    • Available in 55" and 65"
    Ambilight makes the difference

    Ambilight changes everything

    Feel it. Play it. Live it.

    Movies

    Movies
    Ambilight brings cinema home                   

    Ambilight brings cinema home

     

    Extend the experience. Magnify the excitement. Drama feels deeper and action feels bigger with Ambilight. 
    Sports

    Sports
    Ambilight puts you on the pitch                   

    Ambilight puts you on the pitch

     

    Ambilight brings you closer to all the action. Choose the best TV for watching cricket and kick it up a notch.    
    Gaming

    Gaming
    Ambilight leaps off the screen                   

    Ambilight leaps off the screen

     

    Gaming on your TV? Just when you thought the action couldn't get more intense, Ambilight will bring the thrill of the game right into the room.

    Music

    Music
    Ambilight brings sound to life                   

    Ambilight brings sound to life

     

    In Music Mode, Ambilight brings your playlists to life with dynamic, colourful lightshows—for on-screen and beyond.
    Home

    Home
    Ambilight sets the mood                   

    Ambilight sets the mood

     

    Had enough screen time? Turn the TV off and let Ambilight's warm glow create the perfect atmosphere to chill out.
    Experience the magic of Ambilight


    Ambilight's dynamic lightshow bathes your room in warm, immersive light. Intelligent LEDs behind the edges of the screen cast on-screen colours onto the wall, in real time. Try it once and you'll wonder how you ever enjoyed TV without it.
    Philips Ambilight
    Your home. Your #Ambilight.

    The best Philips Ambilight TVs

