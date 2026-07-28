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Straightener5000

BHS526/00

4.9

| (17) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed to style with no heat damage*

Philips straightener with NourishCare technology allows you to beautifully style your hair and nourish it too! Deep conditioning serum protects your hair from heat damage so you get gorgeous, healthy-looking hair.

See all benefits

with vitamin E and Moroccan Argan Oil serum strips

Designed to style with no heat damage*

  • NourishCare Technology

  • SilkProtect Technology

  • Ionic care

  • Fragrance-free serum

Simultaneously style and nourish your hair

NourishCare Technology combines vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil into one specially blended serum that nourishes your hair at the same time as you style it. So, no more pre-treatment, yet no heat damage either! Just healthy-looking, shinier hair** you'll feel great about all day.

Protect your hair from heat damage

The slow-releasing serum offers heat protection from the moment the straightening plates touch your hair. For better result, ensure strips are facing down towards hair ends and press the handles firmly together.

Deep conditioning with the power of nourishing ingredients

Our serum is a deeply conditioning blend of nutrient-rich ingredients suitable for different hair types. Vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil are well known for their conditioning and antioxidant properties. Together they help replenish your hair's shine to keep it looking and feeling smooth, soft and healthy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

17

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/07/2026

India

India

good product

I'm really happy with this purchase. It's fast, gentle on my hair, and delivers consistent results every time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-27

28/07/2026

India

India

Very good product

I'm really happy with this purchase. It's fast, gentle on my hair, and delivers consistent results every time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-25

19/05/2026

India

India

Worth it

Loved how this styler smoothens and styles hair without making it dry. Vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil keeps hair soft, shiny, and healthy-looking even after styling. No extra serum needed and hair feels protected from heat damage too. Perfect for everyday styling

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-03-03

This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000

Date of Use 2026-03-03

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on hair tensile strength test conducted by an independent lab (2023) tested at 210°C vs virgin hair

  2. vs virgin hair, measured at the time of straightening based on test conducted by independent lab (2023). Individual results may vary slightly.