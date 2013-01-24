Fantastic product overall



“Having used other trimmers for a number of years, I was looking for a replacement product as it rusted and the battery capacity had depleted. I scoured the web searching for a replacement when I found the OneBlade. I would forgive you for being skeptical about this product since it is touted as a revolution in the trimmer/shaver market and there are some discouraging reviews around but the product truly is great. Having used it for a number of weeks now I rate it highly.”