"I use the OneBlade with a guard to trim my facial hair which is kept relatively short. It does so quickly and evenly and better than my previous trimmer."
"I use the unguarded blade to do my neck as I like to shape my facial hair up to my jaw line. It cuts much closer than any trimmer I've used before and much more efficiently. Some mention here about irritation etc but if you use the blade as instructed, in continuous sweeping lines against the hair it does not catch or irritate (at least myself)."
"The OneBlade is great for edging as it cuts a sharp and easy to control line and I can reach a previously fiddly place, directly underneath the nose, to trim my moustache."
"I have been using it for a couple of weeks now and haven't had to charge it using it every other day or so."
"It comes with a plastic clip cover which keeps the blade dry in a moist bathroom environment which is what dulls razor blades quickly."
"Can be judged both a pro and a con but the purchase of new sharp blades does mean the OneBlade will last longer (albeit at cost) and issues like rusting or dulling of the blades are less significant."
The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle-free. * for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
