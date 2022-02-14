Search terms

7000 Series

Handheld Steamer

STH7020/20
    Unlock your wardrobe

    Everything you own can now be ready to wear in a flash with Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series. Its adjustable head and pointed steam plate tip remove creases quickly and comfortably at any angle, with OptimalTemp to guarantee no burns. See all benefits

      Unlock your wardrobe

      Convenient, fast and effective steaming

      • With adjustable steamer head
      Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

      Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

      The innovative adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or horizontally - whichever you choose!

      Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

      Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

      The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

      Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.

      No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

      No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

      OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can enjoy worry-free steaming.

      Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

      Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

      Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.

      100 ml water tank to get an outfit looking great in one go

      100 ml water tank to get an outfit looking great in one go

      100 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 full outfit without the need to refill. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Besides de-wrinkling, 7000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

      2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

      2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

      2 steam settings: ECO mode to save water without compromising on steaming results, MAX mode to provide more steam power.

      Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      7000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

      Heat-resistant pouch to safely store your steamer

      Heat-resistant pouch to safely store your steamer

      Ever found yourself guessing when it’s ok to put away a warm iron? Not anymore. With heat-resistant storage pouch, you can safely store your steamer.

      Refresh and remove odours from your garments to wash less

      Refresh and remove odours from your garments to wash less

      Gentle care for your clothes and the environment: quickly refresh and remove odours from your garments to wear more. Steam your clothes that don't need a wash yet and refresh them for another day of wear.

      Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

      Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

      Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        100  ml
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Light indicator

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        Yes  g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Horizontal steaming
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Deep azur

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Quality of result

        Steam plate
        Metal
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1500 W

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        30 seconds
        Power cord length
        2.5 m

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        129x141x355 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
          • *Compared to Philips GC362, based on internal Philips test report

