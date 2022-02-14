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    7000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH7020/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Unlock your wardrobe

    Everything you own can now be ready to wear in a flash with Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series. Its adjustable head and pointed steam plate tip remove creases quickly and comfortably at any angle, with OptimalTemp to guarantee no burns.

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    7000 Series Handheld Steamer

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    Convenient, fast and effective steaming

    • 1500W power, up to 28 g/min
    • OptimalTEMP soleplate
    • 30 seconds heat up
    • 100 ml water tank
    Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

    Pointed tip to effectively reach any area of your clothes

    The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

    Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

    Continuous steam smooths creases effectively

    Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.

    100 ml water tank to get an outfit looking great in one go

    100 ml water tank to get an outfit looking great in one go

    100 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 full outfit without the need to refill. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.

    2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

    2 steam settings: ECO and MAX modes for your different needs

    2 steam settings: ECO mode to save water without compromising on steaming results, MAX mode to provide more steam power.

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds

    Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    Steam garments anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    7000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

    No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can enjoy worry-free steaming.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Quickly refresh clothes and other fabrics such as curtains, soft furnishings or toys, while removing odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    Heat-resistant pouch to safely store your steamer

    Heat-resistant pouch to safely store your steamer

    Ever found yourself guessing when it’s ok to put away a warm iron? Not anymore. With heat-resistant storage pouch, you can safely store your steamer.

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Durable, lasts up to 70% longer**

    Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

    Adjustable head for easy and enjoyable steaming

    The innovative adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or horizontally - whichever you choose!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Handheld Steamer
      Heat up time
      30 seconds
      Steam plate
      Metal
      Variable steam levels
      2 settings: Eco & Max.
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Horizontal steaming
      Yes
      No burns guaranteed
      Yes
      OptimalTEMP Technology
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Cord length
      2.5 m
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Foldable
      Adjustable head
      Water tank
      100 ml
      Steam light indicator
      Yes
      On/Off switch
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1500 W
      Continuous steam rate
      28 g/min
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Design

      Color
      Deep azur

    • Accessories

      Glove
      Yes
      Pouch
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Calc solution
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled paper

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      35.5 cm
      Product Width
      13 cm
      Product Height
      14 cm
      Product Weight
      895 g
      Package Length
      35.2 cm
      Package Width
      15.1 cm
      Package Height
      15.6 cm
      Package Weight
      1.17 kg

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    Awards

    Reviews

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    • Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 10 seconds steaming time.
    • *Compared to Philips GC362, based on internal Philips test report
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