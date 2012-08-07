Home
Tooth brushes
EasyClean
Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush
View product
Philips Sonicare EasyClean
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6511/50
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Why is there a gap between my brush head and Philips Sonicare handle?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare App available?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Show more
Show less
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Functionality (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off from my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Latviešu
Ελληνική
Kazakh
Hrvatski
Serbian
Slovenčina
Български
Slovenščina
Magyar
Svenska
Español
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
English (US)
Suomeksi
Polski
Čeština
Dansk
Norsk
Română
Русский
Português
Lietuvių
Italiano
Украинский
English
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 339.2 kB
23 October, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June, 2020
Leaflet
Version: 22.0.1
PDF file, 299.3 kB
18 July, 2019
EU Declaration of Conformity
PDF file, 1.3 MB
15 February, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 429.2 kB
7 August, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 392.8 kB
26 July, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August, 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September, 2017
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June, 2020
Eco passport
PDF file, 6.2 MB
4 October, 2017
Show more
Show less
