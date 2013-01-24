Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage
Search terms
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Philips is Western Europe’s No.1 coffee machine brand, according to 2015 market analysis carried out by London-based research giants Euromonitor International.
The smart nozzle of the filter coffee machine swirls the coffee as it drips into the glass jug, spreading the aroma consistently throughout. No more weak coffee in the last cup. This feature ensures the first and last cup of coffee made in the filter coffee maker will have the same strength – and a great taste till the last drop.
Nothing beats the delicious smell of freshly-brewed coffee wafting through the air. Philips drip coffee makers have extra-wide vents in the housing of the coffee machine which will guarantee the ultimate sensory coffee experience.
All Philips coffee machines without the AromaSelect feature have IntenseBrew feature. This default setting ensures a condensed stream of water flows through the ground coffee into the glass or thermal jug, giving your filter coffee a more intense taste.
With 50 years of coffee heritage and expertise, Philips coffeemakers are designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life – with the minimum of fuss. A unique brewing system in all its machines ensures the richest flavour and aroma for your espressso or filter coffee. While a choice of milk options means you can froth fresh milk – straight from the fridge – to make a creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato, for every mood or moment.