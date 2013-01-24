Home
Daily Collection Coffee maker
Details
Details
Daily Collection Coffee maker

Daily Collection Coffee maker

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

 

Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

 

Philips Western Europe’s No 1 coffee machine brand

Western Europe’s No 1 coffee machine brand

 

Philips is Western Europe’s No.1 coffee machine brand, according to 2015 market analysis carried out by London-based research giants Euromonitor International.

 

Philips AromaSwirl

AromaSwirl

 

The smart nozzle of the filter coffee machine swirls the coffee as it drips into the glass jug, spreading the aroma consistently throughout. No more weak coffee in the last cup. This feature ensures the first and last cup of coffee made in the filter coffee maker will have the same strength – and a great taste till the last drop.

 

Philips AromaVents

AromaVents

 

Nothing beats the delicious smell of freshly-brewed coffee wafting through the air. Philips drip coffee makers have extra-wide vents in the housing of the coffee machine which will guarantee the ultimate sensory coffee experience.

 

Philips IntenseBrew

IntenseBrew

 

All Philips coffee machines without the AromaSelect feature have IntenseBrew feature. This default setting ensures a condensed stream of water flows through the ground coffee into the glass or thermal jug, giving your filter coffee a more intense taste.

 

About

Philips coffee machines

 

With 50 years of coffee heritage and expertise, Philips coffeemakers are designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life – with the minimum of fuss. A unique brewing system in all its machines ensures the richest flavour and aroma for your espressso or filter coffee. While a choice of milk options means you can froth fresh milk – straight from the fridge – to make a creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato, for every mood or moment.

 

