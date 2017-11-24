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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7447/20
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7447/20

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply good coffee

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

See all benefits

With aroma twister for the best taste experience

Simply good coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Black

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/11/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Coffee maker

Using since a year. Am very happy with it. Easy to handle and Nil maintenance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker

01/06/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

EASY TO HANDLE AND CLEAN

IT BECOMES PART OF OUR FAMILY BECAUSE FIRST THING IN THE MORNING WE PREPARE COFFEE FOR ENTIRE FAMILY MEMBERS. SO EVERYBODY WILL LOVE TO HAVE HOT COFFEE AND PHILIPS COFFEE MAKER FULFILLS OUR REQUIREMENT. EVERY GUEST ASKED ABOUT IT AND WE ARE PROUD OF IT.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker

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