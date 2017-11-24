2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply good coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Black
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Thukral
24/11/2017
India
Verified buyer
Coffee maker
Using since a year. Am very happy with it. Easy to handle and Nil maintenance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker
KTBE
01/06/2016
India
Verified buyer
EASY TO HANDLE AND CLEAN
IT BECOMES PART OF OUR FAMILY BECAUSE FIRST THING IN THE MORNING WE PREPARE COFFEE FOR ENTIRE FAMILY MEMBERS. SO EVERYBODY WILL LOVE TO HAVE HOT COFFEE AND PHILIPS COFFEE MAKER FULFILLS OUR REQUIREMENT. EVERY GUEST ASKED ABOUT IT AND WE ARE PROUD OF IT.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/20 Coffee maker