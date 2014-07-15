2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
Black & metal
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chani
15/07/2014
India
this is an excellent product.it's completely worth for money..
i m a coffee drinker..i have this product..it's very ease to use..i just love it..thankyou phiilips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/00 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/00 Coffee maker
Ajayk0680
02/07/2014
India
Excellent Product
A must have if you love coffee especially if you need it fast with minimal effort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/00 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/00 Coffee maker