Air purifiers

    airpurifier

    Removes 99.97%* air pollutants in just 6 minutes#.

    * From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1  #Terms & Conditions apply

    Series 1000

    Rs.12,995.00*
    AC1217
    Series 2000

    Rs.22,995.00*
    AC2887
    Series 3000

    Rs.32,995.00*
    AC3256
    Color
    • White
    • White
    • Beige

    Filters used
    • 3 (Pre, AC, HEPA)
    • 3 (Pre, AC, HEPA)
    • 3 (Pre, AC, HEPA)

    Recommended area (sq.ft.)
    • 334
    • 420
    • 506

    CADR | Clean Air Delivery Rate (m3 /h)
    • 260
    • 333
    • 393

    VitaShield IPS Technology (Intelligent Purification System)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    AeraSense | Real-time PM2.5 Measurement & Display
    • -
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Effective Filtration Size (in microns)
    • >=0.003
    • >=0.003
    • >=0.003

    Effective Filtration Efficiency (for 0.3+ microns)
    • 99.97%
    • 99.97%
    • 99.97%

    Ozone Generation
    • 100% Ozone Free
    • 100% Ozone Free
    • 100% Ozone Free

    Smart (Wireless Control through App)
    • -
    • -
    • -

    TRUE HEPA Filter
    • NaNoprotectTM TRUE HEPA Filter
    • NaNoprotectTM TRUE HEPA Filter
    • NaNoprotectTM TRUE HEPA Filter(Extra-thick)

    Filter Change Indicator (Air Protect Alert)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Noise Level (in decibels)
    • 33 db
    • 32 db
    • 33 db

    Power Consumption (max. in Watts)
    • 50 W
    • 56 W
    • 60 W

    ECARF Certified
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Airmid Certified (and tested for H1N1 Virus)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Warranty (in years)
    • 2 yrs INTL.
    • 2 yrs INTL.
    • 2 yrs INTL.
    Philips air video thumb

    What is polluted air ?

     

    In more than half of the world’s urban areas, air pollution is over 2.5 times higher than recommended levels.*  Moreover, everyday activities — like cooking, cleaning, lighting candles and playing with pets — release additional air pollutants into the home. In fact, the air in our homes is often 2–5 times more polluted than outdoor air.

    Air quality solutions

    How Philips Air solutions help me and my family

     

    Philips Air solutions such as Air Purifiers and humidifiers; remove particles, allergens, harmful gases, bacteria and viruses, and maintain optimal humidity levels. That includes particle matter like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, as well as harmful gases like TVOC and odors.

    Better air quality helps prevent or alleviate allergies, asthma and respiratory issues, so we can all breathe a little easier.

     

    *Source: World Health Organization

    Why Philips Air quality solutions

    The right solutions for your home

    Air Purifiers

    Air purifiers
    Removes pollutants like PM2.5, dust, cooking fumes, cigarette smoke, bacteria and viruses  
    PM10, pet dander, pollen, and nano-sized harmful particles
    Superior CADR that cleans your room within minutes 
    The effectiveness of an Air Purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That defines how much cubic meter of clean air is being delivered every hour.
    Real-time indoor air quality feedback
    Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical allergen index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
    Automatically monitors  and purifies the air
    Air Humidifiers

    Humidifiers
    Hygienically humidifies the room
    without spreading bacteria or white dust
    Evenly distributes moisture to the room
    without leaving wet patches on the furniture
    Real-time indoor humidity level feedback
    Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical allergen index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time
    Automatically controls the humidity in a healthier level 
    2-in-1 Air Purifiers & Humidifiers

    Air purifier and humidifier
    Removes pollutants like PM2.5, dust, cooking fumes, cigarette smoke, bacteria and viruses  
    PM10, pet dander, pollen, and nano-sized harmful particles.
    Hygienic humidification maintains optimum humidity and relieves dry air discomfort 
    The effectiveness of an Air Purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).
    Superior CADR that cleans your room within minutes 
    Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical allergen index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
    Real time indoor Air quality feedback 
    without spreading bacteria, white dust or wet patches. 
    2-in-1 Dehumidifiers & Purifiers

    Dehumidifier and purifier
    Removes excess moisture from the air effectively
    Thanks to the powerful dehumidification technology, it removes the exceed moisture from the air 
    Filters 99% of the mold spores**
    Laundry dry mode dries wet clothes quickly
    it directs the strong dry air flow towards wet clothes and helps laundry to dry quickly.
    Auto defrost & auto off guarantees safe operation
    10 other features specifically designed to ensure safe operation
    *Suggested retail price

    **Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores within 60 minutes of operation.

    Rest assured


    Philips Air solutions tell you when it’s time to change filters, so you can always rely on optimal performance.

    Find filters

