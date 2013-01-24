How Philips Air solutions help me and my family

Philips Air solutions such as Air Purifiers and humidifiers; remove particles, allergens, harmful gases, bacteria and viruses, and maintain optimal humidity levels. That includes particle matter like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, as well as harmful gases like TVOC and odors.

Better air quality helps prevent or alleviate allergies, asthma and respiratory issues, so we can all breathe a little easier.

*Source: World Health Organization