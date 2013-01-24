|
Series 1000
Rs.12,995.00*
AC1217
|
Series 2000
Rs.22,995.00*
AC2887
|
Series 3000
Rs.32,995.00*
AC3256
|
|
|
|
Color
|
|
|
|
Filters used
|
|
|
|
Recommended area (sq.ft.)
|
|
|
|
CADR | Clean Air Delivery Rate (m3 /h)
|
|
|
|
VitaShield IPS Technology (Intelligent Purification System)
|
|
|
|
AeraSense | Real-time PM2.5 Measurement & Display
|
|
|
|
Effective Filtration Size (in microns)
|
|
|
|
Effective Filtration Efficiency (for 0.3+ microns)
|
|
|
|
Ozone Generation
|
|
|
|
Smart (Wireless Control through App)
|
|
|
|
TRUE HEPA Filter
|
|
|
|
Filter Change Indicator (Air Protect Alert)
|
|
|
|
Noise Level (in decibels)
|
|
|
|
Power Consumption (max. in Watts)
|
|
|
|
ECARF Certified
|
|
|
|
Airmid Certified (and tested for H1N1 Virus)
|
|
|
|
Warranty (in years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
In more than half of the world’s urban areas, air pollution is over 2.5 times higher than recommended levels.* Moreover, everyday activities — like cooking, cleaning, lighting candles and playing with pets — release additional air pollutants into the home. In fact, the air in our homes is often 2–5 times more polluted than outdoor air.
Philips Air solutions such as Air Purifiers and humidifiers; remove particles, allergens, harmful gases, bacteria and viruses, and maintain optimal humidity levels. That includes particle matter like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, as well as harmful gases like TVOC and odors.
Better air quality helps prevent or alleviate allergies, asthma and respiratory issues, so we can all breathe a little easier.
*Source: World Health Organization
*Suggested retail price
**Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores within 60 minutes of operation.