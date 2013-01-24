Saeco super-automatic espresso machines

Make up to 5,000 cups* without having to descale thanks to this advanced filter which purifies the water using 3 unique technology features. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water; ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before it enters your coffee machine; and the patented flow means water takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic espresso machine, ensuring a deeper purification. For hassle-free, fine-tasting coffee, simply replace the filter every 3 months.



* Based on 0.1 liter cups and 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine

About AquaClean