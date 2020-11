Another world-first. Saeco invents the first consumer-connected coffee machine GranBaristo Avanti. You – and your guests –can now create and brew more than 18 different drinks via an app on your tablet or smartphone. Each can be customised to your preferred strength, length, temperature and taste. Furthermore, alerts notify you when maintenance needs to be carried out plus step-by-step video support can be found within the app.



