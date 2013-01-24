Prepare filter coffee the traditional way by filling the paper filter with ground coffee and brewing a whole jug of aromatic coffee to share with friends or family – with the minimum of fuss.
Philips carries out thousands of tests on its drip coffee machines during development. And even more once the filter coffee machines have gone into production. Around 30,000 cups of filter coffee are tested per machine each year to guarantee the high quality of our filter coffee makers and ensure a rich, aromatic taste in every cup.
Philips has been bringing coffee into people’s homes since 1965. And spearheading the evolution of the coffee machine ever since with pioneering technology, such as our innovative boil & brew system. At the turn of the 21st century, we partnered with Sara Lee to introduce SENSEO®, the world’s first coffee pod machine. And also welcomed Italian brands Saeco and Gaggia – from the birthplace of espresso – into the Philips family. Our portfolio now includes a complete range of coffee machines augmented by accessories. As we celebrate 50 years of rich coffee heritage, we have another game-changer: the world’s first coffee maker to produce both a perfect espresso or filter coffee in one coffee machine.