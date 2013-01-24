Philips has been bringing coffee into people’s homes since 1965. And spearheading the evolution of the coffee machine ever since with pioneering technology, such as our innovative boil & brew system. At the turn of the 21st century, we partnered with Sara Lee to introduce SENSEO®, the world’s first coffee pod machine. And also welcomed Italian brands Saeco and Gaggia – from the birthplace of espresso – into the Philips family. Our portfolio now includes a complete range of coffee machines augmented by accessories. As we celebrate 50 years of rich coffee heritage, we have another game-changer: the world’s first coffee maker to produce both a perfect espresso or filter coffee in one coffee machine.