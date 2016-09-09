2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
4.6
of 5
13
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
shiri
09/09/2016
India
Easy to make great coffee
I use this machine to make coffee. We use BlueTokai/Attikan beans specially made in Coorg. For me Espresso does not get better than this. And I don't have to go visit specialist cafes (with Bangalore traffic, out of the question). Just press a few buttons! Very well designed product. Does a lot under the hood. Appreciate how sturdy it is for the all moving parts. Nice to have good coffee when writing code.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine
gspatel
18/09/2014
India
Verified buyer
Superb machine
Excellent, easy to use, more or less looks after itself, great coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine
Jaaneman
06/02/2014
India
This product has excellent feature and reasonable in price
I keep using this product from last five years it has really wonderful feature, i never felt any problem with product till now, because this is very much helpful in hostel as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine