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  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Discontinued

Philips Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/83

4.6

| (13) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.

See all benefits

With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

13

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

09/09/2016

India

India

Easy to make great coffee

I use this machine to make coffee. We use BlueTokai/Attikan beans specially made in Coorg. For me Espresso does not get better than this. And I don't have to go visit specialist cafes (with Bangalore traffic, out of the question). Just press a few buttons! Very well designed product. Does a lot under the hood. Appreciate how sturdy it is for the all moving parts. Nice to have good coffee when writing code.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

18/09/2014

India

India

Verified buyer

Superb machine

Excellent, easy to use, more or less looks after itself, great coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

06/02/2014

India

India

This product has excellent feature and reasonable in price

I keep using this product from last five years it has really wonderful feature, i never felt any problem with product till now, because this is very much helpful in hostel as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Intelia HD8753/83 Super-automatic espresso machine

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