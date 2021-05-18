What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?

If you would like to find out what the symbols and indicator lights on your Philips Shaver mean, read our explanation in this article.

Charging lights Depending on your shaver model, you may see different charging indicator signs on your shaver.

On some shavers you may see three vertical bars.

In these shavers, when the battery is about to run out, the indicator blinks orange. While charging, this light can be white, green or blue, depending on your shaver model.



For some models you may see three horizontal bars as a charging indicator.

In these shavers the bars light up to indicate the level of battery. When the bottom bar flashes orange, this means that the battery is almost empty.

Once your shaver is fully charged, the light stays on for 15 or 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.





Unplug for use Some Philips Shavers can only be used cordless. If you try to turn these shavers on while they are still plugged in, an unplug symbol flashes white as a reminder to unplug your shaver.

Exclamation mark Blocked shaving heads : If you see the exclamation mark along with a tap and a shaving head symbol, this means the motor of your shaver cannot run anymore because the shaving heads are soiled or damaged. When this happens, you have to clean the shaving heads or replace them.

: If you see the exclamation mark along with a tap and a shaving head symbol, this means the motor of your shaver cannot run anymore because the shaving heads are soiled or damaged. When this happens, you have to clean the shaving heads or replace them. Overheating : Your shaver may overheat due to excessive charging. When this happens, the shaver automatically switches off. Let it cool down for a few minutes and try turning it on again.

: Your shaver may overheat due to excessive charging. When this happens, the shaver automatically switches off. Let it cool down for a few minutes and try turning it on again. Metallic object on charging pad: If you see an exclamation mark flashing on your Qi pad, it means that there is a metal object placed on it. This will cause the Qi pad to automatically turn off. Remove the object and restart the charging pad after 5 minutes. If you see an exclamation mark blinking on your Philips Shaver it can mean a few things.

Cleaning reminder To maintain your Philips Shaver, cleaning it should be part of your daily routine. Depending on your shaver model you may possibly see a few symbols that indicate it is time to clean your shaver. You may see a tap symbol (image1) or 3 droplets in a triangular shape (image 2). Some shavers which can be cleaned in the Quick Clean Pod will also have a banana shaped icon on top of the 3 droplets.

Travel lock You can lock your Philips Shaver when you are traveling to ensure it does not switch on by accident.



To activate the travel lock press the on/off button on your shaver for three seconds. When the travel lock is activated, a lock symbol flashes on your shaver.



To deactivate the travel lock press the on/off button on your shaver for three seconds. The lock symbol will first flash and then light up continuously to indicate that the shaver is ready for use again.

Body

Replacing shaving heads To maintain your Philips Shaver it is important to regularly replace its shaving heads. Depending on your shaver model, you may see a shaving head symbol flashing on your shaver or hear a beep as a reminder to replace the shaving heads.



For most shaver models, the shaving heads should be replaced every two years. For instructions on how to replace the shaving heads of your shaver refer to your user manual.



Note: After replacing the shaving heads, you need to reset the shaver by pressing the on/off button for a few seconds.

Bath and tap symbol If you see a shower or bath symbol printed on the back of your Philips Shaver, it means that your shaver is waterproof and can be safely used with water while taking a shower or a bath.



A tap symbol printed on the back of your Philips Shaver indicates that your shaver is washable, and can be cleaned with water. However, this does not mean that you can use it in the shower or bath.



A crossed out tap symbol means that your shaver is not washable and should be cleaned without water.

Notification symbol The notification symbol lights up on your S7000 shaver when there is an important message in the Philips GroomTribe App for you.

Sensitive shaving symbol Some of the Philips Shaver S7000 have an S and XS symbol on it. The S symbol stands for sensitive shave settings, and XS is for extra sensitive shave. You can select these settings via the Philips GroomTribe App. The latest models of Philips Shaver S7000 include the power adapt sensor technology that automatically adapts the cutting power to your skin without the need to change settings.



Note: Please keep in mind that the symbols on your Philips Shaver vary per model type. For a complete overview of the symbols and indicator lights on your shaver refer to the user manual.

Motion Feedback

When you have finished shaving you receive feedback on the shaver handle. The motion feedback icon lights up in various colors giving you feedback on your overall shave. When you shave in the correct motion (circular movements), the motion feedback icon lights up green.

When your shaving motion can be improved, the motion feedback icon lights up orange. See the app for details and advice. The latest Philips Shaver models come with the SenseIQ technology. These shavers have a motion sense icon displayed on them.When you have finished shaving you receive feedback on the shaver handle. The motion feedback icon lights up in various colors giving you feedback on your overall shave.See the app for details and advice.

Tap Icon The tap symbol starts blinking on your shaver once you switch it off as a reminder to clean it.

3 Drops In most of the latest shaver models you will also see 3 tear drops below a blue banana shaped icon as the cleaning reminder.

When you switch off the shaver the three drops start flashing as a reminder to clean the shaver in the Quick Clean Pod.

When these light up continuously it means that the cleaning program is in progress.

If you remove the shaver from the Philips Quick Clean Pod or press the on/off button during the cleaning program and the 3 drops start flashing rapidly it means that the cleaning process was interrupted before completion.

To continue the cleaning program place the shaver back in the cleaning pod within 4 seconds. If this timeframe has passed the cleaning program needs to be restarted by pressing the on/off button of the shaver again.

Banana Shaped Icon Along with the three drops, the blue banana shaped icon above it starts pulsing when the cleaning is in progress.

If you remove the shaver from the Philips Quick Clean Pod or press the on/off button during the cleaning program and the icon starts flashing slowly it means that the cleaning process was interrupted before completion.

To continue the cleaning program, place the shaver back in the cleaning pod within 4 seconds. If this timeframe has passed the cleaning program needs to be restarted by pressing the on/off button of the shaver again.