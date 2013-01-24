Search terms
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
American Heritage Black coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications