2 year warranty
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
Awards
4.3
of 5
18
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
BALJIT
23/05/2022
India
REQUIRED IRON BLANK BODY
required body part of iron hi113.some front of iron part is crack.so iron does not work proply
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-11-23
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-11-23
Vicky1111
22/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
Best in this range
Its second product of Philips i use never go other satisfaction from product quality and services
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
sanju2014
17/03/2014
India
this product not requires maintinance and easy to operate.
Hi Phillips family....myself Sanjay..my father purchased Phillips dry iron pherheps 3-4years ago..this is the best iron I think because I never need to repair it..and of course very easy and safe to operate ...we always try to use Philips equipment...we have radio tape,hair dryer,shaving machine etc of Philips..thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron