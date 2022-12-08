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Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1905/21

4.1

| (190) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

See all benefits

Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Spray

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

190

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

08/12/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Good easy to use

Instructions water to be filled then connect when u want to use water dry iron no water required don't leave the swith on when not in use no spray is available in this model when you order buy spray

Pros

Quality good.brand

Cons

Spray not included

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1903/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2022-11-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1903/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2022-11-07

01/05/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Good product

Good product and does the job. Value for money. But it doesn’t have the steam release button to release more than required steam when needed. steam comes out continuously.

Pros

It is handy and has ideal weight. You can continuously iron upto 12-15 clothes, but that depends on individual also.

Cons

Doesn’t have Steam release button.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-04-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-04-01

28/09/2021

India

India

I am fully satisfied with the product

I liked this product definitely its value for money

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-08-28

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-08-28

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