Philips

EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC1905/21
  Faster - from start to finish
    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1905/21
    Faster - from start to finish

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Faster - from start to finish

      Super fast water filling and emptying

      • Spray
      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

      Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

      Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

      American Heritage Black Soleplate

      American Heritage Black Soleplate

      American Heritage Black Soleplate

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        American Heritage Black Soleplate
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        17  g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        1440  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        180  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        • Sideways opening door
        • Extra large filling hole
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.06  kg
        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
        Voltage
        240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz

