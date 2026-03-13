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2 year warranty

All series

EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

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EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1905/21

EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips 1900 series Steam iron - English

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

  • PDF file
  • 27 June 2026

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