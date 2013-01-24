Home
Super Heavy Duty

Dry iron

GC181/80
  High Performance,Classic Design Iron
    Super Heavy Duty Dry iron

    High Performance,Classic Design Iron

    Philips Heavy Weight Dry Iron is a 1.6 Kg heavy Dry Iron which is high performance saves your effort and gives you great results. See all benefits

      High Performance,Classic Design Iron

      Iron with Heavy Soleplate which is built to last

      • 1000 W
      • Modern Looks
      • Easy to use
      1000 Watt for faster heating

      1000 Watt for faster heating

      1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1000  W
        Soleplate
        Non-stick

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg

        * MRP

