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  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron
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  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron
  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron
  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron
  • High Performance,Classic Design Iron

Super Heavy DutyDry iron

GC181/80

3.8
| (21) Reviews

1 award

High Performance,Classic Design Iron
Philips Heavy Weight Dry Iron is a 1.6 Kg heavy Dry Iron which is high performance saves your effort and gives you great results.
See all benefits

Iron with Heavy Soleplate which is built to last

High Performance,Classic Design Iron

  • 1000 W

  • Modern Looks

  • Easy to use

1000 Watt for faster heating

1000 Watt for faster heating

1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

21

Reviews

24/09/2025

India

India

Verified buyer

Superb and company doing well with right direction

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

11/11/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Great features

Good one and user friendly for usage. Very good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

14/09/2024

India

India

Verified buyer

Right choice

This model for right choice for daily use and very nice looking...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron

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