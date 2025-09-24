2 year warranty
GC181/80
1000 W
Modern Looks
Easy to use
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Awards
3.8
of 5
21
Reviews
24/09/2025
India
Verified buyer
Superb and company doing well with right direction
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron
11/11/2024
India
Verified buyer
Great features
Good one and user friendly for usage. Very good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron
Maniayothi
14/09/2024
India
Verified buyer
Right choice
This model for right choice for daily use and very nice looking...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Super Heavy Duty GC181/80 Dry iron