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2 year warranty

All series

Super Heavy Duty Dry iron

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Super Heavy DutyDry iron

GC181/80

Super Heavy Duty Dry iron

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Manuals & Documentation

Philips Heavy Weight Dry Iron is a 1.6 Kg heavy Dry Iron which is high performance saves your effort and gives you great results.

  • PDF file
  • 20 October 2025

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