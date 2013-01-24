Home
Dry iron

GC103/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron
    Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron

    This high quality lightweight iron designed with its uniform heating soleplate and pointed tip is reaches into tricky areas to give you a perfect ironing result.

    MRP: Rs.925.00

      Simpler ,Smoother and Faster Iron

      Lightweight, quality iron

      • 1000W
      • Uniform Heating
      • Reaches tricky areas
      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      1000 Watt for faster heating

      1000 Watt for faster heating

      750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption

      100% aluminium soleplate for uniform heating

      100% aluminium soleplate for uniform heating

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        American Heritage Golden
        Power
        1000  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

