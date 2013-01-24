Home
Classic

Dry iron

GC098/30
    This Philips dry iron brings you good ironing results with uniform heating and the precision tip, which helps you reach the trickiest places. With an ergonomic handle and its light weight, ironing will be comfortable and easy See all benefits

      • 750W
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • Uniform Heating
      • Reaches tricky areas
      This iron provides even heat distribution over its soleplate, minimizing the risk of scorching your clothes and helping you to achieve good ironing results easily.

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      The precision tip and sleek nose design helps you maneuver easily around buttons and pleats.

      This iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip. There is an ample space between the handle and the body of the iron so that your hand fits well during ironing.

      The iron has an optimal weight, making it easy to constantly place the iron on the ironing table and back to its heel-rest.

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.

      All our iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      This iron is protected with a thermal fuse for extra-safety against over-heating.

      750W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        750  W

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Non-stick
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Soleplate
        Non-stick

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Design

        Color
        Purple

