2 year warranty
Discontinued
750W
Non-stick soleplate
Uniform Heating
Reaches tricky areas
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
This iron provides even heat distribution over its soleplate, minimizing the risk of scorching your clothes and helping you to achieve good ironing results easily.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Awards
4.8
of 5
19
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Prince96
02/05/2020
India
A perfect product for me.
Faster heating with 750 watts, perfect Iron........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron
Smily Desai
01/05/2020
India
A parfect product for me
Easy to use he iron , comfortable ironing, uniform heating and the precision tip,which helps you reach the trickiest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron
Ovi03
01/05/2020
India
Very helpful and handly product
Effortless product loved this product an light weight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron