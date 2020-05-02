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  • Easy to use, comfortable ironing
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  • Easy to use, comfortable ironing
  • Easy to use, comfortable ironing
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easy to use, comfortable ironing

Discontinued

ClassicDry iron

GC091/40

4.8
| (19) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Easy to use, comfortable ironing
This Philips dry iron brings you good ironing results with uniform heating and the precision tip, which helps you reach the trickiest places. With an ergonomic handle and its light weight, ironing will be comfortable and easy
See all benefits

Easy to use, comfortable ironing

  • 750W

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Uniform Heating

  • Reaches tricky areas

750W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Uniform heating for efficient ironing over the garments

Uniform heating for efficient ironing over the garments

This iron provides even heat distribution over its soleplate, minimizing the risk of scorching your clothes and helping you to achieve good ironing results easily.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

19

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/05/2020

India

India

A perfect product for me.

Faster heating with 750 watts, perfect Iron........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

01/05/2020

India

India

A parfect product for me

Easy to use he iron , comfortable ironing, uniform heating and the precision tip,which helps you reach the trickiest.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

01/05/2020

India

India

Very helpful and handly product

Effortless product loved this product an light weight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Classic GC091/40 Dry iron

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