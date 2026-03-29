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2 year warranty

All series

Classic Dry iron

Discontinued

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ClassicDry iron

GC091/40

Classic Dry iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This Philips dry iron brings you good ironing results with uniform heating and the precision tip, which helps you reach the trickiest places. With an ergonomic handle and its light weight, ironing will be comfortable and easy

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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