Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Classic Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC091/40
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
This Philips dry iron brings you good ironing results with uniform heating and the precision tip, which helps you reach the trickiest places. With an ergonomic handle and its light weight, ironing will be comfortable and easy
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you