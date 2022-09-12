Search terms

Troubleshooting & support

5000 Series
Facial Hair Remover

Model number

BRR454/00

View product specifications
BRR454/00 5000 Series Facial Hair Remover
Quick links

Get the most out of your product

How To, Use, permitted areas, face, arms, tips, switch on, turn on, hold, peach fuzz, neck, cheek, above lip, forehead, jaw
How to Use, Recommended areas & Tips - Philips Facial Hair remover 5000 series
How to, Clean, Maintain, BRR454, BRR464, BRR474, rinse, replace battery, how to open, remove head
How to Clean & Maintain - Philips Facial Hair remover 5000 series

Register your product

  • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Troubleshooting & repair

Is your product not working as it should? Find the solution here.

Choose subject
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Other useful links

Need help with your product?

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Suggested products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.