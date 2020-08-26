If you need to know how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer, please find out below the right steps to follow.
How to clean the inside/heating element of my Philips Airfryer
Instruction video for cleaning your Philips Airfryer
The video below will help you to understand how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer.
Instructions to clean the inside of your Philips Airfryer
Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your airfryer:
Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.
- Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
- Remove the basket and the pan.
- Put the appliance upside down to reach the heating element more easily.
- Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside of the appliance.
- If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft to a medium bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element.
- After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, put the appliance back to the upright position and turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosen residues which could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.
