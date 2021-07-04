In your Philips Airfryer, you can prepare a variety of tasty foods, such as French fries, potatoes, snacks, meat and poultry. Check out the information below for more:

Meat and fish dishes: Chicken, beef, fish and most other dishes that are usually fried, grilled or roasted will taste delicious when prepared in your Philips Airfryer. Also, breaded food can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer with a little oil added to the self-made breading.

Vegetables: All vegetables that can be grilled (such as zucchini, corncobs or peppers), can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer.

Frozen foods: Frozen snacks can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer as they are. It is not necessary to defrost frozen ingredients before preparing them in the appliance. Frozen ingredients do require slightly longer preparation time, but this will not influence the end result. The temperature control enables you to choose the best setting for each ingredient.